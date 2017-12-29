Assam CM launches skill development training centres

[India], December 29 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ceremonially launched skill development training centres across the state.

The chief minister launched the centres in a programme organized by Department of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sonowal said that knowledge and skill is must for socio-economic progress.

"Knowledge and skill are two key elements for an empowered life. Socio-economic progress cannot gather speed without them. Our youth must give a new dimension to the pace of state's development by acquiring knowledge and enhancing their skills," he said.

Underling the inherent advantage of Assam as a state brimming with youth power, the Chief Minister said that economic foundation of the state would be bolstered by skilled manpower. He also spoke about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for skilling the youth of the nation through 'Skill India' programme and added that setting up of skill development training centres by the state government is an effort to carry forward the Prime Minister's vision. The Chief Minister further informed that the state government has already signed MoU with the Government of Singapore under which a skill development centre having international standard would be set up at Mangaldoi. Ten thousand youth of the state would undergo training in that centre, he mentioned. Sonowal also said that Assam Government would also set up foreign language learning centres in the state in a bid to opening new job opportunities for the youth abroad. Minister of Industry & Commerce and Skill Development Chandra Mohan Patowary in his speech informed that the state government would train 1.5 lakh youth on various trades within March 31. Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, Chief Minister's Legal Adviser Santanu Bharali, Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia, Commissioner & Secretary of Industry & Commerce Department Ashutosh Agnihotri, MD Assam Skill Development Mission Anand Prakash Tiwari and Director of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Rituraj Bora were also present in the programme.(ANI)