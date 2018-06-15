Assam flood: More than 55,000 people affected in Hailakandi district

[India] June 15 (ANI): The flood in Assam's Hailakandi district has affected 58,208 people, according to an official release by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The release read, the first wave of flood has affected crops spread over 740 hectares.

Around 51 relief camps have been set up by the district administration, which is now housing 23,689 people affected by floods.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the affected areas.

Altogether eight boats are being pressed into service for rescue and relief operations. Around 11 roads have been submerged with several culverts washed away across the district. No casualties in the district have been reported as of now. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department issued a 48 hours warning of heavy monsoon showers in southern Assam and Tripura. On a related note, Units of Assam Rifles and Indian Army are carrying out rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas of Manipur. 430 people have been evacuated from Irong, Maibam, Uchiwa, Arapati, Kiyamgei, Achanbigai and Mongjam villages of Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West Dists of the state. The Army has also rescued more than 950 people from Kailashahar, Indiranagar, Fatikroy, Santail, Kumarghat in Tripura. Over 2000 people are living in relief camps at Kailashahar. (ANI)