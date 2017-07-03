Assam: Floods claim one life, affect 2.7 lakh lives

[India], July 3 (ANI): Flood caused by incessant rains in Assam on Monday claimed life of one in Lakhimpur district of the state.

The flood has so far affected lives of nearly 2.7 lakh people and 498 villages across seven districts of the state.

In Assam, flood condition in the state has further worsened today.

Other than Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Cachar and Karimganj are some of the worst affected districts in current surge of water.

Cattle stock, houses, infrastructures including roads and culverts and agriculture land are deluged due to floods.

On the other hand, number of people, who have been shifted to relief camps are increasing. Over 21 thousand people are taking shelter at relief camps in Cachar, Karimganj, Nagaon and Hojai districts. Relief materials, like drinking water and rice, are being distributed by district administrations. (ANI)