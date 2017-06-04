Assam: Four villages affected due to rise in water level

[India], May 4 (ANI): At least four villages have been affected due to the continuous increase in the level of water in various rivers of Assam, including the Brahmaputra River.

The level of the river has reached up to the danger level.

"The level of water is increasing from day before yesterday. But from last night the level of water is increasing 7-8 centimeter per hour. Yesterday in the afternoon also it raised 5-6 centimeter. In the morning it is increasing at the pace of 3 centimeter per hour," said the Staff of Central Water Commission.

Scores of people have been affected by floods in Lakhimpur and Dima Hasao districts of Assam. As per reports the year's first wave of floods has affected 28 villages in Lakhimpur, Jorhat and Biswanath districts, in the past 24 hours. The landslips have also affected the rail connectivity badly, leading to cancellation of number of trains. The Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level in Nimatighat. (ANI)