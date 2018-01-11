Assam gears up for harvest festival 'Magh Bihu'

[India] Jan 11 (ANI): People of Guwahati are all geared up to celebrate the much-awaited harvest festival 'Magh Bihu' on January 15.

Magh Bihu is one of the most important festivals in Assam, which falls in the local month of 'Magh' during mid-January.

It is also called 'Bhogali Bihu' as it is celebrated with community feasts after the annual harvest.

The highlight of this festival is the food which is made from the abundance of grains after the harvest.

The night before 'Magh Bihu' is called 'Uruka' meaning the night of feasts.

The villagers make bamboo huts called 'Bhelaghor' or community kitchen where they begin with the preparations. Various dishes made of vegetables, meat and sweets such as Pitha, Laru are made out of sesame, molasses (black syrup from sugarcane) and coconut are prepared. The festival is marked mainly by feasts and bonfires. (ANI)