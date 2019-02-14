Assam: Hojai-Lumding double line railway track project on a verge of completion

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): The construction work for double railway track from Hojai to Lumding in the Northeastern state of Assam is targeted to be completed by March 31, which will cut down travelling time and expenses.

Railway infrastructure in the northeast region is gradually improving with the passage of time as over the last few years many railway projects have been sanctioned and introduced for the benefits of the local people in various parts of the state.

It was in September 2016 that the foundation stone of nearly 45 km long project for doubling the railway line from Hojai to Lumding was laid by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain.

The construction work of the double railway track is underway in full swing and is almost on the verge of completion for it to become operational next month. People in the region believe that with this facility, they will be able to avail an uninterrupted railway service soon. “We need to travel a lot as we are working people and we usually travel to Guwahati, Lumding, Dimapur. We use to face difficulties while travelling but the double line railway track will be really helpful for us” said Malimuddin, a local resident. The project, once completed, will cover 44.92 km stretch with seven stations and is expected to cost Rs 398.93 crores. The project of doubling the line from Hojai to Lumding will create additional carrying capacity for the Railways and improve punctuality of trains. “The double track railway line is good news for the people of Hojai and the entire northeast. Travelling was really difficult for us as due to crossing of railways, we often use to miss trains and at times flights. While travelling from Lumding to Hojai we use to waste almost 2- 3 hours,” Dhananjai Bhattacharjee, another local resident of the area, asserted. The Guwahati-Lumding section was converted to broad-gauge in 1993-94. Since then, there has been a considerable increase in the number of passengers and trains on the section, making it difficult to run the trains efficiently on the single-line section. (ANI)