Assam hooch tragedy: Spurious liquor claims 22 lives in Golaghat

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): The number of people who died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Golaghat has risen to 22, the excise department said on Friday adding that an inquiry into the tragedy has been initiated.

Assam State Excise Department PRO Sailen Pandey said, “22 people have died till now. Two state excise department officers have been suspended.”

“Excise minister Parimal Suklabaidya has asked a 4-member team to rush to the area and initiate an inquiry. Minister asked the probe committee to submit its report within 3 days,” he added.

Earlier Dileep Rajvanshi, a doctor at the government hospital, told ANI that the initial diagnosis suggests alcohol poisoning. In September 2017, four people died and several others were injured in a hooch tragedy in Assam's Tinsukia district. (ANI)