Assam: Kamakhya Tasa, Biren Baishya file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

[India], May 28 (ANI): BJP leader Kamakhya Tasa and Asom Gana Parishad's Biren Baishya on Tuesday filed their nomination for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections which are slated to be held on June 7.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass accompanied Tasa and Baishya for the nomination filing.

The two Rajya Sabha seats are currently being held by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Santiuse Kujur, also from Congress. The seats will fall vacant on June 14 after the six-year of the two leaders.

Returning Officer AN Deka told ANI, "Today was the last day for filing nomination for the impending vacancies in the Upper House of Parliament. The nominations will be scrutinised tomorrow and a candidate may withdraw by May 31. The date of polling is June 7." Tasa had won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from the Jorhat seat, while Baishya is a former Union minister. Speaking to ANI, Tasa stressed that his goal is the welfare of Assam. A candidate needs at least 43 first preference votes to win a Rajya Sabha seat. Congress is not going to field anyone this time as it does not have the required number to ensure the victory of its candidate. (ANI)