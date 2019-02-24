Assam: Locals urges govt to tighten noose around illegal sale of liquor

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): As the deaths in the hooch tragedy toll is mounting, the residents of the area are urging the government to totally ban the sale of the bootleg liquor in the region.

Till now, more than 100 patients have been undergoing the treatment at Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital.

"The government must ban the sale of spurious liquor soon. People are poor and thus are not educated about the side effects of the bootleg liquor. We are also expecting that government to give some sort of compensation to the families of the deceased," said one of the victim admitted in the hospital.

Speaking about the same, Uttam Prasad, Superintendent, Civil Hospital told ANI that till now 51 deaths have occurred in Jorhat Medical College Hospital and assured that the medical fraternity is taking all the requisite steps in order to save the lives of the people. "A total of 51 deaths have occurred in this hospital. Out of 51, 33 deceased were from the city of Golaghat. We are doing our best to save the lives of the victims." he said. The toll in hooch tragedies has reached 83, while over 200 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Golaghat and Jorhat districts. Most of the victims are poor labourers, working in the tea estates of Golaghat and Jorhat districts. A large number of them had fallen ill after consuming spurious liquor on Thursday night and 12 of them were declared dead when they were rushed to the hospital for treatment after falling ill, triggering protests and outrage among the locals. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who visited the affected people at Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH), has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who have fallen ill for treatment. Chief Minister Sonowal has also assured the families of the victims of hooch tragedies that the guilty would be brought to book. He inquired about the health of those undergoing treatment, while expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. (ANI)