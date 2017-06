[India], June 11 (ANI): A person was apprehended on Sunday in Assam's Changsari with Rs. 1, 88,000 Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs. 2,000 denomination.

In an operation at about 5 p.m., one person named Mohammad Riyaj Ali was apprehended and recovered Rs. 6000/- fake note.

After chasing a blue Eon car, cash was recovered with face value of Rs. 1, 88,000. (ANI)