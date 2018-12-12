Assam Panchayat: Counting of votes underway

Guwahati: The counting of votes for Assam Panchayat Elections 2018 began at 8 AM on Wednesday amid elaborate arrangements made to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process.

Over 78,000 candidates are in fray, while a total of 82 per cent voting was recorded in the two-phase elections.

The counting of votes is taking place amid tight security in 420 counting halls in 26 districts of the state. The Assam panchayat elections 2018 were conducted in two phases on December 5 and 9.

An estimated voter turnout was 80 per cent.