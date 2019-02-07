Assam people will take this budget positively: Himanta Biswa Sarma

[India], Feb 7 (ANI): With rice at Rs 1 per kg and around 10 grams of gold for brides belonging to families with annual earnings of less than Rs 5 lakh, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the Rs 1193.04-crore-deficit budget will be taken positively by the people of the state.

"In this budget, there is no taxation proposal. It includes various development projects including capital asset creation. The people of Assam will take this budget positively and the government will generate revenue so that we can implement the budget in total," he said.

The Assam budget 2019-20, presented in the Assembly yesterday, broadly focuses on the areas of capital expenditure and social security. Another scheme has been announced that offers a one-time amnesty to property taxpayers in Guwahati. If they voluntarily declare their building violations, a one-time settlement and regularisation of construction will take place against the payment of the building violation penalties. (ANI)