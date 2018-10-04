Assam Police hand over 7 Rohingyas to Myanmar

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Assam Police has handed over seven Rohingyas to Myanmar authorities here on Thursday following the completion of deportation formalities.

This comes after the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the Centre's decision to deport them. The central government had told the apex court that Myanmar has accepted the Rohingyas as their citizens and has also agreed to take them back.

The seven Rohingyas were lodged at Silchar Detention centre in Assam since 2012 for illegally entering the country.

The main case, which is still pending before the apex court, was filed by two Rohingya immigrants-- Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir. In their petition, the two have claimed that they took refuge in India after escaping from Myanmar due to widespread discrimination, violence, and bloodshed against the community.(ANI)