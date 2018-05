[India], May 08 (ANI): A jawan of Assam Rifles on Tuesday was injured as two grenades were lobbed at the office of the military unit in Manipur's capital city, Imphal, by unidentified men on Tuesday.

The jawan of 23 Assam Rifles, who suffered minor injuries, was reportedly rushed to a hospital after the grenade attack.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)