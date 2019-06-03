Assam: RPF recover narcotics and contraband goods worth Rs 35.49 lakh

[India] May 29 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N.F. Railway recovered narcotics and cannabis worth Rs 35.49 lakhs after it intercepted the ways of smuggling of contraband goods here.

On May 20, 500 grams morphine valued at around Rs 35 lakhs was recovered by a team of RPF based at Guwahati. The packets were thrown away from a train near Guwahati Railway Station.

The unclaimed morphine was later handed over to the Government Railway Police and a case was registered.

In another case on May 21, Hojai RPF team under Lumding Division recovered 4 packets cannabis weighing about 7 kgs while conducting a routine check in a train. The recovered cannabis was valued at Rs 49 thousand approx. (ANI)