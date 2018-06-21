Assam: Saints at Kamakhya Temple participate in International Yoga Day

[India], June 21 (ANI): Taking part in the celebrations of the Fourth International Yoga Day, saints in Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple performed yoga on Thursday.

Every year on this day, more than 700 saints mark the event with performing yoga.

Emphasizing on the importance of this day, Nityanand Giri, Thanpati Mahant of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, Kamakhya Temple said that yoga is an art that makes our body and soul healthy.

"The importance of yoga should be realized in each and every household of the country. Only then India, which is the land of rishis will be able to develop and become successful on a global level," he added.

International Day of Yoga, or commonly referred to as Yoga Day, is celebrated annually on June 21, since its inception in 2015. The United Nations (UN) General Assembly declared it by consensus after adopting a measure proposed by Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)