Assam spurious liquor tragedy: Death toll rises to 69

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): The death toll in spurious liquor tragedy in Golaghat and Jorhat districts has gone up to 69, confirmed Assam's Excise Department.

At least 40 people have been admitted in various hospitals, according to the Excise Department.

Golaghat DSP Parthopratim Saikia said, "As many as 40 people are being treated in hospitals in Golaghat and Jorhat. Police have launched a massive crackdown to nab those responsible for distribution for illicit liquor in the area."

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the deaths in a Facebook post saying, "I am saddened by the incident which occurred in Assam's Golaghat area. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. I hope that those undergoing treatments get well soon."

The deaths come less than two weeks after more than 70 people died in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from consuming illegally produced local alcohol. (ANI)