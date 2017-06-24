Assam: UPLF commander apprehended by Indian Army

[India], June 24 (ANI): A top commander of United Peoples Liberation Front (UPLF), Garang Gajao, has been apprehended by a joint team of troops of Red Horns Division under Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army and the police.

The operation launched in the wee hours of June 21 also led to the recovery of one 0.22 mm pistol (Made in Chile) and six live rounds from Lahorijan area of East Karbi Anglong.

Reportedly, the activities of the UPLF had started increasing in the border areas of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts with the tacit support of other militant groups.

Garang Gajao, a Myanmar trained cadre, has been involved in mobilising cadres and raising funds for strengthening UPLF. He has also reportedly been involved in many subversive activities in the region. "The apprehension of Garang Gajao has dealt a severe blow to nefarious designs of militant groups to disturb the peace and harmony in the Hill districts of karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao," read an official defence press statement Pro (Defence) Guwahati/Shillong. (ANI)