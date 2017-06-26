Assamese beauty crowned Mrs World 2nd runners up, Mrs Congeniality

[India], June 26 (ANI): Assamese beauty Rishita Baruah stood second runners-up in the recently concluded 'Mrs World 2017 International' held in Seattle, USA.

Beauty queen Baruah from Assam's Jorhat, who also won Mrs Congeniality, became the first model from the region to represent India at 'Mrs World 2017 International'.

This was not the first feat for Reshita. Prior to this, she was crowned Mrs India World 2017 in the Mrs South Asia 2017 beauty pageant held on April 22 at Gurgaon.

The 'Mrs World 2017 International' which took place at the Everett Performing Arts Centre, Everett, Washington, USA on the May 28 saw the participation of 21 contestants from various countries competing for Ms World and Ms US World 2017 titles. The event started from May 26 to May 29 which included grooming sessions, interview rounds and sightseeing. The grand finale had three main rounds; black cocktail dress round, fitness round and a final evening gown round. Ms World pageant is organized by Laura Hunter and encourages and empowers the women of today. Providing each candidate the opportunity for personal growth, self-expression and development through the stage presence, public speaking and international travel opportunities. With integrity, strong moral values, and promoting intelligent women of today Ms World provides unique opportunities for all women to achieve their goals. "This is a budding profession in North East. People are coming out of their comfort zone.......grab this opportunity" Reshita said. (ANI)