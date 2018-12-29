Assam's Riyan Parag is all set to make his mark in IPL 2019

[India] Dec 29 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a catalyst of change for many in shaping their cricketing career. Young cricketer Riyan Parag of Assam, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals for his base price, is one of the promising cricketers included in the 2019 IPL season.

Narag is now all geared up to make most of this opportunity and give his best shot. "Since childhood, I used to play cricket. Earlier, we used to stay in the NF railways quarters where we used to have a field and I used to play cricket using plastic balls along with my friends. I started taking coaching from Nawab Ali sir. Gradually, I started playing in the district as well as state level and then U-19. Now that I am selected for IPL 2019, I will try to make the best out of the opportunities given to me. I will try to give the best shot. Ever since my childhood, my father has remained my coach. Till date he has been my coach," Parag said.

Narag's mother Mithu Baruah revealed that her son was interested in cricket right from the beginning and had clarity about where he wants to head in his life. "Riyan was always interested in cricket since childhood... . By the time he was 16 months he started playing by plastic bat. Since then there was no stop. We asked him several times if he is interested while he was growing up at different ages and stages. He was always clear in his mind that he wants to play cricket and play for India and make a career in sports," Narag's mother said. "His father is his coach and he is the one who taught him the basics of cricket. Eventually, at the age of eight years we shifted to Kharguli, he started coaching under coach Nawab Ali of Guwahati Cricket Centre for regular practice and to make him learn team game," she added. Parag made his Twenty20 debut for Assam in the 2016-17 Inter State Twenty-20 tournaments on January 29, 2017. In October 2017, he was named in India's squad for the 2017 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. He made his first-class debut for Assam in the 2017 - 18 Ranji Trophy on 17 November 2017. (ANI)