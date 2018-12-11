Assembly election results clear message to Modi: Rahul

New Delhi: Observing that the Assembly election results in five states were a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said oppostion parties will unitedly fight and defeat the BJP in 2019 elections with the central themes being unemployment, agrarian distress and corruption.

Addressing the media here after Congress emerged winner in Chhattisgarh and inching closer to victory in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said the people's disenchantment over Modi's failure to deliver on his promises was palpable across the country.

"What was promised by Modi has not been delivered. That question does arise. The feeling among the people across India is that Modi and his government have failed in delivering the promises they made," Gandhi said.

"I think there are serious questions being asked about the future of our youngsters, the central question is how does our country give jobs to millions and millions of youth?

"Prime Minister Modi has promised to give jobs but he has failed to deliver that. The feeling is similar among the farmers who have a disenchantment about how they are going to survive," he said.

He also exuded confidence that a united opposition would defeat Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"A resurgent Congress combined with opposition. It will be very difficult for Modi and the BJP to win the 2019 elections. The clear message to PM and BJP is that the country is not happy with demonetisation, with GST, lack of jobs," said Gandhi.

He said the central issues in the 2019 poll battle will be unemployment and agrarian crisis.

"The opposition is strongly united and we will unitedly contest against the BJP," he added.