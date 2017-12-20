Assembly elections 2017: Modi meets BJP MPs, gets emotional recollecting Vajpayee's hug

Glimpses of BJP Parliamentary party meeting at Parliament library building, New Delhi. Image: @BJP4India/Twitter

: Two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party's twin wins in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the party's MPs met for the first time in the Parliament library today.reports that the PM was given a standing ovation, and got emotional saying, "This is a big victory; we are now ruling 19 states. Even Indira Gandhi, when she was in power, was in 18 states."

The prime minister also warned his colleagues against complacency ahead of a string of state elections and the 2019 national polls.

Union Minister Ananth Kumar speaking about the meeting said the PM called for the promotion of the youth - in and outside party.

While briefing the media about the meeting, Kumar said, "Prime Minister Modi said that work should be done to bring the youth forward on every platform. He also spoke about new millennium voters, those born after 2000."

"New generation should be involved in services for country, society and development," he added.

Further hailing Prime Minister Modi's support for the people, the union minister added, "Modi ji said our booth level workers, with support of people, must tread towards victory and should not be distracted by what the Opposition is saying about credibility and the low-level comments they are making."

"Prime Minister Modi also got emotional thinking about the struggle of the party in the state of Gujarat. He also remembered the time when former prime minister Atal Bihari-ji had hugged him in 1991 and congratulated him for his efforts. He also praised Amit Shah a lot as he is a silent worker for the party," the union minister further stated.

The BJP has retained Gujarat for a sixth straight term and snatched Himachal Pradesh from the Congress, taking its total tally of states to 19, including the five it rules with allies.