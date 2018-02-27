Assembly elections: Nagaland registers 56 % voter turnout till 1 p.m.

[India]Feb 27(ANI): A voter turnout of 56 percent has been recorded in Nagaland Assembly elections till 1 p.m.

Till 9 am, Nagaland saw 17 percent voter turnout but by 11 a.m. the voter turnout rose to 39 percent.

Voting is currently underway for 59 out of 60 seats.

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP) chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency.

Voting has been by and large peaceful, except a couple of incidents. In one case a bomb was hurled at a polling station in the wee hours in Mon district's Tizit which injured one person.

In another incident, one person died and two others injured after two groups from NPF and NDPP clashed at Akuluto AC 31 constituency in Zunheboto district in Nagaland. There are reports of firing as well. However, polling has continued at both the places.(ANI)