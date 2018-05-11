Assembly polls: IMD predicts rains across Karnataka on polling day

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted light to moderate rainfall in several parts of Karnataka tomorrow.





Speaking to ANI, IMD's CS Patil said, "We are expecting light to moderate rainfall in Karnataka tomorrow. At isolated places, we are expecting heavy rainfall, accompanied with wind. Expecting rainfall in evening and night, it may be there in the day but with less frequency."





On a related note, the Assembly polls in the state of Karnataka will take place tomorrow in 223 constituencies, out of 224 of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly while the counting of votes and announcement of result will take place on May 31.



The election for one constituency has been postponed following the death of B.N. Vijay Kumar, Jayanagar BJP candidate.

A total of 2655 candidates, including 219 women are in the poll fray in the upcoming elections.

In 2018, 2436 males will be contesting the elections as compared to 2788 in 2013, a difference of 352 less. This year, 219 women are in the poll fray as opposed to 170 in 2013, a difference of 49.

There are 800 registered candidates from unrecognised political parties contesting the polls this year, compared to 832 in 2013, a difference of 32.

In 2018, 1155 independent candidates are contesting the state polls as compared to 1223 in 2013, that is, 68 less.