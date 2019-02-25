Assure people that government will never take up PRC matter: Pema Khandu

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): In the backdrop of violence over the permanent resident certificate (PRC) issue, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the government will never take up the matter of PRC even in the future.

He said that he has clarified the same through the social media and media platforms on the night of February 22.

"I want to assure the people of Arunachal Pradesh that government will never take up the PRC matter even in future also," said Khandu.

"PRC matter has ended now and I request people to not to protest and sit on 'dharna'," he added.

"Order of the government by its Chief Secretary clearly states that we will not take up PRC matter," Khandu stated. On incidents of violence in the state over PRC, the Chief Minister said: "We feel that there is somebody's hands behind these incidents. Arunachal Pradesh is otherwise a peaceful state." "I've given directives that a detailed investigation is essential. Government stand over PRC is clear, in spite of that there were incidents of violence. I've formed a commissioner level investigating committee. It is necessary for the truth to come before the public," he said Violence broke out in the capital city Itanagar on Friday during a 48-hour strike against the state’s decision to grant permanent resident certificates (PRC) to non-Arunachali citizens. The protestors, who stood against the issue of PRC to Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes (APST) of Namsai and Chanaglang, burnt government vehicles and bus stops at Itanagar. While on Sunday protesters went on a rampage. They set on fire the private house of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, burnt various vehicles and vandalised even police and fire stations in the capital. Locals are protesting after the state government appointed Joint High Power Committee (JHPC) recommended granting PRC to six communities, who have been living in Namsai and Changlang districts of the state for decades. The decision to grant PRC to them will allow them to benefit from various welfare and other schemes. JHPC recommended PRC to six communities after having a detailed discussion with all stakeholders, but nearly 18 students and civil society organisations are protesting against the move. They are against giving PRC to non-Arunachalees. (ANI)