Astonishing combat between sloth bear and tiger. Who won?

Image Courtesy: Youtube screengrab

Mumbai: A group of visitors on a safari at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve -- also famous as Tadoba National Park -- in Maharashtra, had a surprise package thrown in along with their trip. They were lucky enough to witness a fight between a sloth bear and a tiger battling it out in the wild. The visitors decided to film the incident and the video is going viral.

According to eyewitnesses, the tiger first attacked the bear -- a mother with a cub. Mothers are known for their protective insctinct; this facet is highly pronounced in the wild. Not one to be intimidated, the bear charged at the predator, baring her fangs.

Watch below: The tiger, a male named Matkasur, was cooling off at the waterhole where the mother bear arrived with her cub. Deeming the waterhole as his territory Matkasur defended it with a vengeance. He initially seemed to have the upper hand, but it not take long for the roles to reverse. Experts say the tiger found it hard to pin the bear down because of her long fur. The mama bear puts up a strong fight and the tiger retreats in haste, with the bear at his heels. Every time the tiger tries to get close, she chases him away. She wins paws down!