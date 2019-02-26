At least 1,000 terrorists should be killed, say family members of martyred soldier

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): At least 1,000 terrorists should be killed, said family members of Jeet Ram, who was martyred in Pulwama terror attack, on Tuesday, hours after Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed that India carried out air strikes by crossing LoC at terror camps in Pakistan.

"It is a good piece of news. At least 1,000 terrorists should be killed. It will be more gratifying,” said the family members of Jeet Ram, while talking to ANI at Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Twelve days after Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday carried out multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads at various places in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied-Kashmir, destroying control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Another relative said: “I would like to thank the Indian Armed Forces. Today’s attack has taken revenge for the death of my 40 CRPF sons, who were killed in Pulwama terror attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take such extreme steps in accordance with the IAF.” Similar reactions came from the families of martyrs, who lost them in Pulwama terror attack, which left 40 CRPF soldiers dead in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area on February 14. A relative of martyred CRPF jawan Hari Singh, who belonged to Rewari district in Haryana, said: “This is a very joyous moment. Pakistan should be removed from the map.” While martyred Singh’s other relative said: “What PM Modiji has done is a befitting reply to Pakistan. He should not take a step back and keep this fight going on.” Martyred jawan Vijay Kumar Maurya’s elder brother, Ashok Kumar Maurya, in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria region, said: “Our demand to take stringent actions against the loss of our beloved ones has been taken by the Central government and we are happy with this.” However, he asserted that those who are residing in Pakistan, preferably the locals should not be affected due to the terror strike, and only the terror camps should be destroyed. (ANI)