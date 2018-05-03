At least 45 dead in UP storms

Lucknow: At least 45 persons have died following heavy rainfall and storms across Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, Agra registered 36 deaths, Bijnor three and Saharanpur two, while one death each was reported from Bareilly, Moradabad Chitrakoot and Rampur.

The local authorities in each of these areas have issued directions to provide immediate relief and carry out a thorough and full assessment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of upto Rs 4 lakhs to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured. Further details are awaited.