At least six incidents of stone pelting every day from 2015-17 in J-K

Srinagar: There were 4,799 stone-pelting incidents and 872 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in past three years, the government today informed the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said 730 incidents of stone pelting were reported in 2015. In 2016, he said, 2,808 such incidents were reported, and in 2017, the incidents numbered 1,261. In a written reply to a question, he said there were 208 incidents of terrorist violence in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015, 322 in 2016 and 342 such incidents in 2017.

The total number of terrorists killed in past three years in the state were 471, the total number of security force personnel killed were 201, and 72 civilians were also killed during the period, he told the Rajya Sabha. "Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border. The levels of terrorist violence in the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir are linked to the infiltration from across the border," he said. "Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border. The levels of terrorist violence in the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir are linked to the infiltration from across the border," he said.