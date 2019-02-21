At Lucknow cafe, special kids help in operations

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): A cafe in Lucknow is attempting to set a new example in inclusiveness by opening its doors to young people who are fighting multiple mental challenges.

This non-for-profit cafe claims to be a one-of-its-kind in the state.

According to reports, children suffering from conditions such as cerebral palsy and autism have been trained to assist in operations of the eating joint.

The cafe is the brainchild of a social organisation involved in skilling and training of such specially-abled children. The income from this cafe will also be utilised for the welfare of these children.

“This is the first such cafe in the country that mentally challenged children are assisting in operations. Many types of snacks, ice cream and drinks are being served to the customers in the café and all the bright kids working in the café. This is beneficial for the children because they can learn business skills here,” said Anjali, a trainer at the non-profit. She said her organisation provides training to the children in phases. "In the first phase, 12 students were trained, but more children will be added in the future. After training, children in 4-4 groups come to the cafés daily and serve the customers by taking their orders and serving food”, she added. The cafe has also been decked up with framed pictures of the children adorning the wall alongside with inspiration quotes and couplets. (ANI)