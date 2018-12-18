Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life-size portrait to be unveiled in Parliament's Central Hall

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): A life-size portrait of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna will be installed in the Central Hall of Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, sources told ANI.

A decision to this effect was taken on Tuesday evening in the meeting of Parliament's Portrait Committee, which was chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. The meeting was attended by among others Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and AIADMK leader M Thambidurai, Bhartruhari Mehtab of BJD, Sudip Bandopadhyay of TMC, Jitendra Reddy of TRS, Anant Geete of Shiv Sena, and Satyanarayan Jatia of BJP.

Sources said that the proposal to put up the life-size portrait of Vajpayee, whose birthday falls on December 25, in the Central Hall was put forth by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Sources said the decision was unanimous. "Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan chaired the meeting of Portrait Committee, and all members present in the meeting unanimously approved the decision," sources added. (ANI)