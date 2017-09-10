Athawale calls for media protection laws, ensures support to journalists

[India], Sept 10 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday condemned the attack on the media fraternity in Gurugram, and urged that laws be made for the protection of journalists in the country.

"Media protection is necessary. Journalists are very important to democracy, and thus, laws need to be made for their protection. They are risking their lives and working, and it is our responsibility to make sure that they are free from any pressure. Centre and states must be proactive in this regard," Athawale told ANI.

Extending complete support to the media, Athawale suggested that a commission be set up exclusively to look into the hardships faced by journalists. "The attack on the media was also reported in Sirsa and Panchkula last month. I will speak to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about this. I would also like to appeal to all states to create laws to protect journalists. Additionally, the Centre must also look into the formation of a commission in this regard," he stated. The media were on Sunday lathi-charged by the Haryana Police during the coverage of a protest being carried outside Ryan International School, where a seven-year-old child was murdered inside the school premises on Friday. ANI personnel Naveen Yadav and Vinod Kumar sustained injuries during the baton charge conducted by the police on the protestors. Angry parents and locals gathered outside the school premises since early morning to express dissatisfaction over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police. The media was also attacked earlier in August following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (ANI)