Athawale confident of BJP's victory in 2019

[India], Mar 24 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed confident of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Athawale said that BJP's seat tally may drop in the 2019 elections, but it will form the government.

"The number of seats might go down a little but in 2019 it will be only BJP and NDA which will form the governmett," Athawale said.

He also ruled out any comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, BJP chief Amit Shah had expressed confidence of winning 21 seats out of 25 parliamentary constituencies from northeast in Lok Sabha polls in 2019. "In the upcoming elections of 2019, the BJP will win more than 21 seats out of the 25 seats (of northeast)," Shah said while addressing a rally in Guwahati. The general elections are due to be held in April or May 2019 to constitute the seventeenth Lok Sabha. (ANI)