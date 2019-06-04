Atiq Ahmed transferred to Ahmedabad jail, says Uttar Pradesh DGP

[India], June 3 (ANI): Former MP and gangster Atiq Ahmed, an accused in alleged kidnapping and torturing of a businessman, was on Monday transferred to a jail in Ahmedabad from Prayagraj.

"As per the Supreme Court ruling, we have transferred Atiq Ahmed to Ahmedabad. We had constituted a team to monitor to facilitate his shifting to Ahmedabad in coordination with officials there," Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh told reporters here.

Ahmed was taken to Varanasi from Naini central jail under the tight police security and thereafter was taken to Ahmedabad by plane.

Earlier, a special court had rejected Ahmed's plea seeking payroll for contesting elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi. On April 23, the Supreme Court (SC) had directed the CBI to investigate the alleged kidnapping and torturing of a businessman by Atiq and his aides. The SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had also ordered the transfer of Ahmed to a jail in Gujarat from Naini jail in Prayagraj. (ANI)