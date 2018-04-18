ATM cash crunch: Karnataka police seize Rs 7 crore in Belagavi

Bengaluru: Amid a cash crunch that has beset most of India, Karnataka Police seize fake Indian currency notes with face value of Rs 7 crore.One person was arrested in Belagavi after the police seized fake Indian currency notes with the face value of Rs 7 crore. A case has been registered, reported ANI.
Karnataka: Police seized fake Indian currency notes with the face value of Rs 7 crore in Belagavi; One person arrested, case registered pic.twitter.com/chSueohEjr— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018 While Finance Minister Arun Jaitley assured hassled customers that the government will fix the problem quickly, officials attributed the cash crunch to crop procurement and hoarding of high denomination currency ahead of elections in Karnataka. The government said it suspects that Rs 2,000 notes were being hoarded and plans to increase 5-fold the printing of Rs 500 notes. Within a month, it said, Rs 70,000-75,000 crore will be printed. ATMs of both public and private sector lenders in several cities were either not operating or showed no cash signs, a situation that officials insisted was not alarming and did not warrant panic. Cities and towns across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were impacted by the cash crunch.