Atmosphere for talks with Pak not possible if incidents like Pulwama take place: Omar Abdullah    

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): An atmosphere for talks with Pakistan cannot be created if incidents like Pulwama terror attacks continue to happen, said former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday.

Taking on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Abdullah said: “Extending the hand of friendship is good. But at the same time, an incident like Pulwama should not happen. If this continues to happen, an atmosphere cannot be made for talks.”

“Because of these incidents (like Pulwama terror attack), people like us who are pro-talks get weakened. I favour talks with all sections including Hurriyat,” said Abdullah while talking to media persons here.

Pakistan Prime Minister Khan had earlier promised “action” against the perpetrators of Pulwama terror attack if “actionable intelligence” is provided by India about links to this attack in his country but warned of retaliation, without even thinking, if any kind of military action is launched by India. Expressing concern over the alleged attacks on Kashmiris, he asked: “Why this is happening now? I think it would be short-sighted on my part to suggest that the forthcoming elections have nothing to do with this…The systematic targeting of Kashmiri community is a convenient way in which the BJP is letting off steam because although the Prime Minister has promised what he calls a ‘Muhtod jawab,’ I don’t believe such thing is possible in the current situation.” “Particularly, now with the Pakistan Prime Minister having said that not only Pakistan will think of responding, but will retaliate. Therefore, this is an easier way to divert the people’s attention than to have them actually question the government about how it will respond,” he said. Warning the people of Jammu and Kashmir against playing into the hands of BJP, he said: “I would plead before them that the BJP is desperately using Pulwama attack as a means to win the coming Lok Sabha elections, which the BJP can very easily lose. This government is not there forever,” Abdullah said. “At this point, I am more concerned about the way in which an entire community is being demonized, the way in which an entire community is sought to be painted with one brush and the way in which the future of so many of our youngsters is being put at risk because of the way in which they are being driven out from other parts of the country,” said Abdullah. (ANI)