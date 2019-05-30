Atmosphere in country rubbed off on Delhi: Kejriwal tells AAP volunteers

[India], May 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sent a letter to volunteers after his party fared poorly in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Zeroing in on "two major reasons" for the drubbing of the party, Kejriwal said, "People saw this 'big election' as between Modi and Rahul and voted accordingly. The other reason was that the atmosphere that prevailed in the country rubbed off on Delhi as well."

Kejriwal also conceded that the party was not able to explain to the public as to why they should vote for the party.

Listing the achievements and initiatives of the AAP government, Kejriwal said, "People have been assuring us that in assembly elections they will vote in the name of incredible work we have done in Delhi." BJP swept all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party drew blank in the Lok Sabha elections. With Delhi slated to hold assembly elections early next year, Kejriwal also said he looks forward to the volunteers' continued support and commitment. (ANI)