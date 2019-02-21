ATS arrives to investigate blast in general coach toilet of Kalindi Express

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrived at the blast site of Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express for investigation.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner said, "Prima facie, it was a cracker as the damage is not heavy. The plywood sheet of the toilet is damaged. The cause is being ascertained."

The blast took place when Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express was near Barrajpur station, close to Kanpur around 7:10 pm. The explosion was of low-intensity.

There are no injuries or casualties, the Railways said.

The train will be dispatched after ATS gives clearance. Rail traffic is being dealt through other 2 railway lines available. (ANI)