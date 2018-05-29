ATS officer commits suicide

[India] May 29 (ANI): A senior police officer of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) committed suicide here on Tuesday.

The deceased, Rajesh Sahni, was Additional Superintendent of Police of Uttar Pradesh ATS.

His body was found inside the ATS office with a bullet wound.

"Rajesh Sahni, Additional Superintendent of Police, ATS, committed suicide by shooting himself on the temple at 1245 hrs in his office with an official weapon. The reason for suicide is being ascertained, " said, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Anand Kumar.

Sahni was a 1992 batch Provincial Police Services (PPS) officer. (ANI)