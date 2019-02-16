Attachment of my work place a vicious witch hunt: Robert Vadra

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Robert Vadra, on Saturday termed the Enforcement Directorate attaching his properties as ‘witch hunt.’ Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, asserted that the ED’s action shows “complete misuse of assertion of power.”

"Attachment of my workplace- my office n areas that are subjudiced, shows a complete misuse of assertion of power, a complete vindictive & vicious witch hunt," Vadra said in a Facebook post.

Vadra was grilled by the ED for over nine hours on February 13 in connection with a Bikaner land deal case. In the post on the social networking site, the businessman claimed that he completely cooperated with the authorities, which probe the financial irregularities.

"I have had nothing to hide and I am surely not above the law. I have deposed for almost 6 days; ranging from 8 to 12 hours per day with a 40-minute lunch break, n have been escorted to the washroom. I have completely cooperated and adhered to the rules whenever I was called in any part of the country," Vadra said. On January 22, the Rajasthan High Court’s Jodhpur bench directed Vadra, his mother Maureen and his business partners to appear before the ED on February 12 to respond to the allegations of money-laundering levelled against his firm Skyline Hospitality. Earlier, in November, the ED had for the third time issued summons to Vadra and his mother - a partner in the firm- for questioning but none of them appeared. Instead, they moved the High Court seeking a ‘no coercive action’ order and stay of their arrest. A money laundering case was registered by the ED in September 2015, claiming that Skylight Hospitality had acquired land in Kolayat village of Bikaner, which was meant for the rehabilitation of the poor villagers. It was alleged that Vadra bought 69.55 hectares of land at a cheaper rate and then sold the land to Allegheny Finlease for Rs 5.15 crore through illegal transactions. (ANI)