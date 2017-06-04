Attack on Army convoy result of India's changing policy: Defence expert

[India], June 4 (ANI): Defence expert P.K. Sehgal on Sunday said that the attack on the Army convoy in Jammu was an outcome of the 'anxious' terrorists from the Valley being rattled by India's change in policies at the border and otherwise.

Sehgal said that the way India is handling Pakistan at the Border and the National Investigative Agency (NIA) raids at the residences of Hurriyat leaders were hurting Islamabad.

"Pakistan will continue to indulge in this for the simple reason - India's change stance and policies are beginning to hurt them grievously. We are unveiling an iron fist at the Border. We adopted a similar stance as far as Hurriyat is concerned," said Sehgal.

"There are around 300 terrorists in the Valley. But let me tell you their days are numbered, but before they are flushed out, they will continue to make such damages to the Indian Army," he added. Two jawans were martyred after heavily armed terrorists attacked an Army convoy in Qazigund area of Anantnag district yesterday. The Army convoy, which was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar, was indiscriminately fired upon by militants near the Lower Munda toll post. According to reports, militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)