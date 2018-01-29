Attack on lawyers: HC issues notice to Delhi govt, police

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Government on a plea of Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) seeking SIT probe in the attack on lawyers of DHCBA in separate incidents in January.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar directed that the report should be filed under the signature of a senior police officer, which shall be shown to the Delhi Police commissioner.

It directed that the report should be filed in two days as the incident warrants swift and necessary action.

On January 24, the DHCBA had passed a resolution condemning the January 9 and 22 attacks on the properties and cars of senior advocates Vikas Pahwa and Kirti Uppal. A similar incident took place on January 4 when the two cars-- a Maruti Swift and a Honda Amaze-- parked in the east Delhi house of advocate Ravi Sharma were allegedly torched by unidentified persons. Meanwhile, a plea has been moved before the high court seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the attacks on the lawyers, besides guidelines for advocates' security. (ANI)