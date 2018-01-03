Attempt to murder case filed against Haridwar DM

[India], January 03 (ANI): A case of attempt to murder has been registered against Haridwar District Magistrate Deepak Rawat for allegedly beating a priest in a closed room.

Earlier, the priest accused Rawat of thrashing him when he went to a college to protest against him on Monday.

He said that the District Magistrate, along with his helper, took him to a VIP room of the auditorium and beat him up brutally.

However, Rawat reportedly refuted the allegations levelled against him by the priest. (ANI)