Attended musical concert to mark attendance, clarifies Devendra Pratap

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Devendra Pratap Singh on Monday said he attended the musical concert in Etah just to mark attendance.

Singh's clarification came after a video of singer Kailash Kher's concert shows Singh, enjoying the performance from the front row.

"We didn't go to watch the program but went in the end just to mark attendance," Singh told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj town had been gripped with tension ever since conflicts broke out between two groups on January 26.

Five buses and three shops were torched and a farmhouse owned by a local resident had been vandalised. (ANI)