Audience mocks, interrupts Kejriwal at event

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was interrupted by the audience, who imitated coughing action during his speech at an event in Delhi.

When Kejriwal's request to the audience to maintain silence went in vain, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari intervened and asked them to pay heed to the chief minister's speech.

"Please keep quiet. This is an official event," Gadkari asked the audience. The event was organised on Thursday to launch nine projects aimed at cleaning the Yamuna river.

Kejriwal, who has been suffering from chronic coughing, is often seen coughing at the public events in mid of his speech. At the event, Kejriwal praised Gadkari asserting, "Nitin Gadkariji has never made us feel that he belongs to a rival party. I don't know about others, but the way he has showered love on us, I don't think the BJP people have got that much love." Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan were also present at the occasion. (ANI)