Aurangabad administration to sterilise street dogs

[India], Apr 26 (ANI): The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation had asked the NGO Blue Cross to sterilise street dogs.

It has been reported that people are getting increasingly frightened of street dogs, and therefore, the municipal corporation has decided to sterilise street dogs under the Animal Birth Control.

It is said that there are approximately 50,000-60,000 dogs in the city, of which, around 50-60 dogs are sterilized every day.

Veterinary surgeon Dr. Arvind Chauhan estimated that within three years, the street dogs population would reduce. (ANI)