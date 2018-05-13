Aurangabad clash: 3 FIRs registered, few people detained

[India], May 13 (ANI): Police said on Saturday that the situation in Aurangabad city was under control, a day after two persons died in communal clashes that broke out in multiple areas of the city.

Three FIRs have been registered and a few people have been detained too for rioting which left over 40 people injured, including police personnel.

Aurangabad Acting Commissioner and Special IG Milind Bharambe said necessary measures have been taken to control the situation which has become normal now.

"Seven companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and one company of riot control police have currently been deployed there," Bharambe told ANI. Talking about the casualties, he said one person died due to a plastic bullet injury while the other lost his life as a slab had fallen on him. Clashes broke out in the city two days ago following the removal of a water connection to a place of worship in Moti Karanja area. About 50 shops were gutted in the clashes, and hundreds of youths took to the streets to pelt stones, as the issue took a communal colour. (ANI)