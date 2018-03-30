Aurangabad clash: BJP worker flee away from police custody

[India], Mar 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Anil Singh, who was arrested in connection with the recent communal clash in Bihar's Aurangabad, has escaped from the police custody.

Singh, who was one of the central figures among the 148 persons booked in the matter fled away on Thursday.

A clash broke out between two communities during Rama Navami celebrations on March 25.

The situation became tense in the evening when rioters set ablaze more than 20 shops and pelted stones at those participating in the Rama Navami procession through Nawadih Colony.

As per reports, nearly 50 shops were torched by rioters, while nearly 60 persons, including 20 policemen were injured due to stone pelting by miscreants. The situation further intensified on Monday, which thereby led to a curfew being imposed in the vicinity. (ANI)