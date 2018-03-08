Aurangabad: Clash over garbage dumping injures 12 cops

[India], Mar 07 (ANI): At least 12 policemen were injured after a clash broke out between locals and police forces on Wednesday over garbage dumping in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

The clash took place after the locals at Padegaon-Mitmita village opposed the dumping of garbage by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

The Aurangabad Police later restored to lathi charge and tear gas to disperse the protesting villagers.

The villagers also pelted stones at the trucks dumping garbage and police vehicles. They also set ablaze two vehicles.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took note of the situation and said, "I am concerned about the difficulties that are being faced by the people of Aurangabad and I understand how they feel about it. The situation is having an adverse effect on the lives of the people. Municipal Corporation wants to help the government in this matter." From last 20 days, the issue of garbage dumping remained unsolved as the villagers are opposing and not allowing any truck for dumping purpose. The matter is now in Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court which has directed to not dump garbage at Naregaon till further direction. (ANI)