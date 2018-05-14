Aurangabad clashes: 25 people remanded in custody

[India], May 14 (ANI): Twenty-four people arrested in connection with the communal violence in Aurangabad that broke out three days ago have been sent to police custody while one other person has been sent to judicial custody.

All accused were produced before a local court yesterday in connection with the case.

Two people died and over 40 people were injured, including police personnel, when the clashes broke out in multiple areas of the city on May 11 following the removal of a water connection to a place of worship in Moti Karanja area.

About 50 shops were also gutted in the clashes, as hundreds of youths took to the streets to pelt stones when the water connection issue took a communal colour. (ANI)